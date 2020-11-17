Pennsylvania to implement testing requirements for interstate travel, strengthen mask requirements

Pennsylvania will be taking additional steps to address a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, officials said Tuesday.

The commonwealth's health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, announced "targeted efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania."

Those "targeted and strategic actions" go into effect this Friday and include testing requirements for those traveling or returning to Pennsylvania from another state, as well as stronger mask and face-covering guidelines.

Anyone traveling to the Keystone State from another state will now be required to be tested up to 72 hours prior to arrival. If you do not have test results before coming to the state, then you would need to quarantine until you get a negative test result, Dr. Levine stated.

If you can't get a test or are waiting for results, you must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Dr. Levine noted that the testing and quarantine requirements do not apply to people who commute to and from another state for work or for medical treatment. Instead, those people are encouraged to work remotely or download the state's COVID Alert app.

Under the strengthened mask orders, masks are still required to be worn indoors and outdoors. Now, masks are required indoors any time you are with people from outside your household.

This also applies if you have people in your home who are not part of your household.

Dr. Levine, when asked about enforcement of the new orders, stated that everyone has a responsibility to follow the orders and guidance to help slow the spread.

Like the rest of the nation, Pennsylvania has seen coronavirus infections explode in recent weeks. The state is reporting more than 5,000 new infections per day, up more than 115% in just two weeks, and hospitalizations and the percentage of tests coming back positive are up sharply. Deaths are on the rise, as well.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine speaks at a coronavirus press conference. (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

On Tuesday, the state announced 5,900 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 275,513. Thirty new deaths were also reported for a total of 9,355 since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Levine said Tuesday's report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force shows "there is now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding, broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties without evidence of improvement, but rather, further deterioration. Current mitigation efforts are inadequate and must be increased to flatten the curve to sustain the health systems for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies."

To address the potential issues that come with increased hospitalizations, Levine issued a memorandum to acute-care hospitals outlining expectations to care for Pennsylvanians who need care during the pandemic.

The memo calls on those hospitals to work through the established health-care coalitions to prepare for how they will support one another in the event that a hospital becomes overwhelmed.

Hospitals are also being asked to work to move up elective procedures, where necessary, and prepare to suspend them, should the health-care system become strained.

In addition, Dr. Levine announced on Tuesday that Pennsylvania's colleges and universities would be required to develop testing strategies to prevent outbreaks among students, especially when they return back to campus after the holiday season.

Governors and mayors around the country have been tightening restrictions in response to the worsening pandemic. On Monday, Philadelphia said it would ban indoor gatherings and indoor dining and shutter casinos, gyms, museums and libraries.

Pennsylvania also has existing statewide limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings and occupancy restrictions at bars and restaurants.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf imposed a state-at-home order and shuttered businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining” early in the pandemic, but Wolf and Levine have consistently said they have no intention of implementing another broad-based shutdown.

