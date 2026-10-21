Police asking for help following multiple East Austin copper thefts

article

The Brief Multiple copper thefts have been reported in East Austin APD said the thefts have happened in the Mueller and 51st Street area in recent weeks Detectives are looking for information about a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup that may be connected to the thefts



The Austin Police Department is asking for help after multiple copper thefts in East Austin.

The backstory:

Police said suspects have broken into electrical boxes and transformers and cut and stolen copper wiring. The thefts have happened in the Mueller and 51st Street area in recent weeks.

The thefts have caused property damage and disrupted business while repairs were made, police said.

Dig deeper:

Detectives are looking for information about a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup that may be connected to the thefts.

Investigators have been unable to identify the suspects or obtain a readable license plate due to poor video quality.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at APDCommercialburglary@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.