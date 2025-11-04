Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating San Marcos apartment shooting; witnesses wanted

By
Published  November 4, 2025 2:44pm CST
San Marcos
    • San Marcos police are looking for witnesses to an apartment shooting
    • SMPD said it happened on Nov. 2 at The Outpost Apartments
    • Police are wanting to speak to anyone who was there or who might have any video

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police are looking for witnesses to a shooting at an apartment complex.

What we know:

Police said on Sunday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a report of gunshots at The Outpost Apartments, at 1647 Post Road. A large gathering turned into a fight where one person assaulted someone with a gun, and another person fired multiple shots. 

After the shooting, police said one victim went to a local hospital. 

What you can do:

If you were at the gathering and saw what happened, or have any video, investigators are asking for your help. 

Contact Detective Robert Elrod at (512) 753-2132 or relrod@sanmarcostx.gov. The reference case is #2025-48916.

The Source: Information from the San Marcos Police Department

