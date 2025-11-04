Police investigating San Marcos apartment shooting; witnesses wanted
SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police are looking for witnesses to a shooting at an apartment complex.
What we know:
Police said on Sunday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a report of gunshots at The Outpost Apartments, at 1647 Post Road. A large gathering turned into a fight where one person assaulted someone with a gun, and another person fired multiple shots.
After the shooting, police said one victim went to a local hospital.
What you can do:
If you were at the gathering and saw what happened, or have any video, investigators are asking for your help.
Contact Detective Robert Elrod at (512) 753-2132 or relrod@sanmarcostx.gov. The reference case is #2025-48916.
The Source: Information from the San Marcos Police Department