Proposed affordable housing development in South Austin sparks concerns

The Brief A proposed affordable housing project on Menchaca Road in South Austin is raising some concerns from nearby neighbors Neighbors living directly across from the site fear the structure would clash with the surrounding neighborhood's established footprint Others believe expanding affordable housing options should take priority



A proposed affordable housing project on Menchaca Road in South Austin has ignited debate among area residents, with nearby homeowners raising concerns over the size and density of the project rather than its intended purpose.

While many neighbors support the need for accessible housing in Austin, several express reservations about how the development is being planned.

The backstory:

The Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) purchased the 4.78-acre property at 6200 Menchaca Rd. in 2021 to address what city officials describe as a shortage of affordable housing in the area.

Under the current proposal, the city aims to bring up to 275 affordable units to the site.

The property is currently zoned for single-family residential use. To proceed with the project, a rezoning request for M-4 is required, which would allow for a four to five-story building on the lot.

Concerns about affordable housing development

What they're saying:

Neighbors living directly across from the site fear the structure would clash with the surrounding neighborhood's established footprint.

"I don't think anybody's against affordable housing. It's not that at all," said Charlie Snyder, who lives near the proposed site. "I think the way that it's being executed is not with what the community is getting behind."

"We don't have anything like that in the community, anything that big, so it would really be out of place with everything else being single-family homes," said resident Geri Flore.

Snyder also raised privacy concerns regarding the potential height of the complex.

"There's a neighborhood that backs up to it, and then also this one, that it would see into all the backyards," Snyder added.

Beyond the physical footprint, residents worry about overflow parking, increased traffic volume, and general neighborhood activity resulting from up to 275 new households.

"Just the overflow of parking for an up to 275-unit development, just questions of what that will look like," said neighbor Cameron Necker, citing concerns over the "transient volume of people and activity."

Diverse perspectives in the neighborhood

The other side:

Not all area residents share the same reservations about the development's scale or potential impact on traffic.

Keanu Anthony, who lives in the neighborhood, believes expanding affordable housing options should take priority given the city's broader cost-of-living challenges.

"There's a lot more people in the city struggling to find housing down here," Anthony said. "So I think it'd be a better opportunity for the people out here in the city to have housing authorities and for them to build more of that out here."

Regarding concerns about privacy and traffic, Anthony remains unbothered.

"As long as everybody minds their business and stays in their own lane, I think it wouldn't be a problem," Anthony noted. "As far as the traffic, I don't really have much to say about the traffic. That's just the city in general."

Other community members suggest focusing on infrastructure improvements rather than opposing the build altogether, with one resident suggesting neighbors advocate for solutions like a new traffic light along Menchaca Road.

What's next:

Neighbors hoping to see the project scaled back have indicated they support a smaller-density development that aligns more closely with existing single-family homes.

The City of Austin is currently in the Community Engagement portion of the project and drafting final requirements for RFQ.

FOX 7 Austin did reach out to the city for details on the project, but has yet to hear back.