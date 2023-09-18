Woman missing since late August: Round Rock police

The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman they say was last seen leaving a business in late August.

Police say on Aug. 26 around 11:50 p.m., 29-year-old Yara Fagundo Perez was last seen leaving the Divas Men's Club at 4134 Felter Lane with an unknown person and has not returned home.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'4" and 120 lbs with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top and a black-and-white skirt.

(Round Rock Police Department)

Police are concerned about her immediate welfare due to her unexplained disappearance.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Turck at 512-218-7048.