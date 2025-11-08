4 dead after shooting at San Antonio landscape business

The Brief San Antonio police said three employees of a landscape supply company were shot and killed Saturday morning. Police Chief Bill McManus said the suspected shooter was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.



San Antonio police said three employees of a landscape business were killed Saturday morning and the suspected gunman took his own life.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Stahl Road Saturday morning for a shooting.

San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said three people were shot to death at a landscape supply business, two men and one woman.

McManus said others may have been wounded, but they were unsure.

Around noon, SAPD said they had located the suspect dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspected shooter or the victims.

McManus said police were working to determine the motive for the shooting, but that it did not appear to be a random shooting.