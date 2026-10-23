San Antonio Spurs fans flock to Austin for I-35 Series matchup against Houston Rockets

The Brief The San Antonio Spurs fever took over downtown Austin for the I-35 Series The game in Austin is part of the Spurs’ ongoing initiative to expand their footprint along the Interstate 35 corridor Fans showed up to downtown Austin to support the Spurs



San Antonio Spurs fever took over downtown Austin on Friday as fans gathered to celebrate the start of the NBA regular season and rally behind the Silver and Black ahead of their I-35 Series clash against the Houston Rockets at the Moody Center.

The matchup is part of the Spurs’ ongoing initiative to expand their footprint along the Interstate 35 corridor, hosting games and community gatherings across Central Texas.

Throughout the week, the franchise organized events across Austin to connect with fans, culminating in pregame festivities downtown at Scholz Garten.

Annual I-35 Series for San Antonio Spurs

What they're saying:

Supporters lined up early to enjoy live music from a local DJ, collect team merchandise, and take part in giveaways.

"Every year we come by, and we always leave with a handful of little neat stuff to collect throughout the years," said Ricardo Gerarde, who traveled from North Texas for the festivities. "And when we're married, we'll still be coming to the Spurs games. Hopefully, I can keep the tradition going with the little ones."

Supporters arrived decked out in team gear looking forward to a rebound performance following an opening-game loss to Oklahoma City.

Fan Chelly Bell said her loyalty never wavers regardless of early-season bumps in the road.

"I will never give up on my team, and they haven't given up on me either," Bell said. "There's something about the smaller, homegrown, awesome watch parties that just really makes you feel like a little Spurs family."

Some supporters took their fandom a step further to ensure the team had momentum on their side. Trey Cuddihy arrived dressed in habit, channeling the famous "Spurs Nuns" who have become beloved fixtures at games.

"We lost our season opener, so we thought, what is the best thing that we can contribute to our team?" Cuddihy said. "We show up as the nun, we bring the good vibes, and we make sure that we win."

The I-35 Series draws supporters from across the state

Dig deeper:

The I-35 Series continues to draw supporters not only from the Austin metro area, but from across the state.

One attendee who drove in from Dallas noted that while traveling and collecting team memorabilia can get expensive, supporting the franchise in person is an experience money can't buy.

With sellout crowds expected as the Spurs split select home dates between San Antonio and Austin, fans say the atmosphere proves the Central Texas basketball community is stronger than ever.