San Marcos shootings: Police investigating 4 separate incidents

The Brief Search continues for suspects in downtown San Marcos shooting Police responded to four separate shooting incidents within around 24 hours A teen was killed, at least three others known to be injured



The search continues for two suspects involved in the shooting in downtown San Marcos that killed a teen and injured two others.

Police also are investigating three other shooting incidents; all four happened within about 24 hours.

Latest on weekend violence in San Marcos

Timeline:

The San Marcos Police Department gave an update on the investigation and more information on the three separate incidents.

Chief Stan Standridge spoke and took questions from the media during the briefing.

Drive-by shooting

The first shooting happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 1.

At around 1:11 a.m., officers responded to numerous calls of a shooting at Old Ranch Road 12 and Houston Street.

When officers arrived, they learned that an unknown suspect or suspects had fired a gun from a vehicle into a wooded area. While searching, two people reported a bullet had gone through their apartment.

The two victims did not feel like they had been specifically targeted, so the motive is unknown, said Chief Standridge.

Officers recovered seven bullet casings as evidence.

Downtown San Marcos shooting

That same night, an overtime officer assigned to the downtown square was on the south side of the courthouse investigating a reported robbery.

While speaking to the victim, the officer heard multiple shots fired on the other side of the courthouse, near Hopkins Street. He immediately ran towards the gunfire while others were running from one of the bars.

The officer found a man who had been shot outside the bar. Other officers responded and learned a second person had been shot outside but was inside the bar. A third victim had also been shot, but fled to the opposite side of the courthouse.

Officers began CPR on one of the victims, who was then taken to Crista San Rosa where he was pronounced dead. Police have identified him as Ronnie Hernandez Jr, approximately 19 years old.

The other two victims were shot twice, one in the stomach and shoulder, the other in the forearm and waist. Both were taken to Seton Hays and are expected to recover.

Closing the bar district

While officers arrived on scene to provide aid and secure the crime scene, the bar district continued to operate, says Chief Standridge, causing significant issues. Fights were being reported at various bars and intoxicated patrons were walking into the area.

San Marcos police were assisted by officers and deputies from the Texas State University Police Department, the Hays County Sheriffs Office and Buda and Kyle police departments.

Calls also continued coming in from across the city, and at one point there were 37 calls waiting, including priority one calls requiring officers to be dispatched within two minutes, says Chief Standridge.

This all led to Standridge telling officers and the on-scene fire marshal to close all the bars on the square at around 1:18 a.m.

Fight turns into shooting

At 1:23 a.m., police received a call about another shooting at The Outpost Apartments in the 1600 block of Post Road.

Hays County sheriff's deputies arrived on scene first, but eventually San Marcos police arrived to take lead on the investigation.

Chief Standridge says that a large fight happened at the apartment pool and was recorded. Multiple bullet casings were seized as evidence.

Detectives have a "strong suspicion" as to the shooter's identity, but Standridge added that a second suspect pistol-whipped someone.

One victim was transported to Christa San Rosa by friends, but police say blood trails at the scene suggest there may be two victims.

Shooting on North LBJ Drive

The final incident happened downtown at the intersection of LBJ and Hutchinson, only one block away from the downtown shooting.

Officers heard the gunshots and saw a suspect fleeing. They chased him down, tased him and arrested him. 20-year-old Eliezer Johnson Hernandez was taken into custody.

The firearm was eventually found behind a nearby business. Police said Sunday it was unclear if anything was struck by the gunfire, but that the incident was unrelated to the earlier shootings.

Search for suspects in downtown shooting

Possible suspect vehicle in downtown San Marcos shooting (Source: San Marcos Police Department)

Dig deeper:

Police are looking for two suspects, both Black males:

One was wearing a black hoodie with white letters, dark pants, and dark shoes

The other was wearing a two-tone jacket (black over light gray), dark pants, and a beanie

Police have seized the suspect vehicle in the downtown shooting, a four-door Audi A3 that was parked near Kissing Alley.

"Video from the downtown fire station captured the getaway vehicle, which then led to extensive searches using license plate readers," said Standridge. "The correct car was identified and located by police, and it is currently in our custody."

Police are warning the public to consider the suspects armed and dangerous.

"Video shows [one of the suspects] shooting at the group of victims. And once several fell to the ground, he then closed distance on at least two of them and shot them several more times while they lie on the ground," Standridge said.

It is unknown the connection between the suspects and the group who was shot at, says Standridge.

"Something is said. We don't know what because the video just captures video and not audio," Standridge added. "Whereupon one of the black males goes to his friend and it looks like, based upon video evidence, retrieves a firearm from the other friend. He then goes back and re-approaches the five that were still in front of the bar and he begins shooting at all five, striking three of the five."

Police do believe at least one of the suspects is likely local to the area.

What's next:

Additional San Marcos police officers will be assigned to the downtown area on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, says Standridge.

This is expected to continue through the fiscal year and could be re-evaluated when Texas State is not in session.

What you can do:

The San Marcos Police Department is requesting that anyone with information, including pictures or videos related to the incident, contact them immediately at 512-753-2108.