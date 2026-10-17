Teen attacked while walking dog in Round Rock neighborhood; police seeking person of interest

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The Brief A 17-year-old told police he was attacked while walking his dog on Oct. 10 near Stone Manor Trail and Hyde Park Drive in Round Rock. Police are seeking a slim, possibly Hispanic man (5'9"–6'2") with short hair, light facial hair, wearing gray clothing and athletic shoes. Neighbors are asked to check video footage from 9:40 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 10 and submit tips to Detective Dwayne Riley at 512-218-6619.



The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a person of interest after a teen reported being attacked while walking his dog last weekend.

What we know:

The assault is believed to have occurred on the night of Saturday, Oct. 10, in the Homestead at OId Settlers Park neighborhood.

A 17-year-old told police he was walking his dog near the intersection of Stone Manor Trail and Hyde Park Drive when an unknown man attacked him.

Investigators said the attack appears to have been unprovoked. The victim and suspect did not know each other, according to police.

A person of interest was seen running in the area around the time of the incident, and detectives are seeking to locate him for questioning.

The person of interest is described as 5’9" to 6’2" tall with a slim build, and possibly Hispanic. He has short hair, possibly a buzz cut, and light facial hair. Authorities said he was wearing gray clothing and athletic shoes.

What you can do:

Residents in nearby neighborhoods are being asked to review their surveillance cameras during the time period between 9:40 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has information or footage that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Dwayne Riley at 512-218-6619 or griley@roundrocktexas.gov .