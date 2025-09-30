Teen charged with murder in Elgin deadly shooting

The Brief A teen was arrested and charged with murder Police said the shooting happened on Sept. 30 in the 100 block of Jefferson Cove in Elgin This is Elgin's second murder investigation of 2025



A teen was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Elgin, police said.

This is Elgin's second murder investigation of 2025.

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on Sept. 30, around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Jefferson Cove in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Jowel Wallace dead.

Jayden Sherrod, 17, was identified as the shooter and was charged with murder. He was booked into the Bastrop County Jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Dylan Judd at: 737-233-4855, or dylan.judd@elgintexas.gov.