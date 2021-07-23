Travis County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in Manor

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in Manor.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a structure fire in the 8800 block of Roadrunner View Road shortly after 12 30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. When deputies arrived, they discovered the structure had burned to the ground but was no longer on fire.

While looking through the debris, deputies found the body of a badly burned female.

TCSO Detectives, along with Travis County Fire Marshals, launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances that led to the female’s death. Due to the unusual nature of the incident, the case is being worked as a suspicious death.

An autopsy was ordered and the results are pending.

