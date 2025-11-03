Vandegrift HS band trailer struck by train in San Antonio

The Brief Tractor trailer carrying Vandegrift HS band equipment was struck by a train in San Antonio It was on its way to the Alamodome to support the marching band at the UIL State Competition The band will still perform at the competition tonight (Nov. 3)



A tractor trailer carrying equipment for the Vandegrift High School band was struck by a train in San Antonio on Monday afternoon, school administration says.

What we know:

The tractor trailer was on its way to support the marching band at the UIL State Competition at the Alamodome when it became stranded on the train tracks and was hit by a moving train on Monday afternoon.

Both driver and passenger were able to get out before the crash, said Principal Charlie Little in a Nov. 3 letter to families.

No students were present or witnessed the incident as they were already at the Alamodome at the time of the crash. Principal Little also stated that this route would not have been part of the bus route taken by the student buses.

Principal Little says that although it was a catastrophic impact, the main damage was to the tractor cab and the bulk of the instruments remain intact.

What's next:

UIL has agreed to let the Viper Marching Band compete in the 6A prelims on Monday evening, according to VHS.

"While most of the equipment is being unloaded and inspected for use, other high school band communities have offered to help lend instruments. It is truly humbling to see this community of high school musicians pull together to support one another," said Crestina Hardie, chief communications officer for Leander ISD.

According to the new UIL schedule, Vandegrift is set to perform at 9:15 p.m. tonight (Nov. 3).

If Vandegrift advances, 6A finals will begin at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.