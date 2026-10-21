Viral video: Texas fan permanently banned from DKR Stadium

The Brief Texas fan banned from DKR Stadium permanently after viral video The video showed the fan on the field after the Longhorns/Gators game flipping off Florida players UT-Austin Athletics Director Chris Del Conte called it "unacceptable behavior"



A Texas Longhorns fan will no longer be able to attend games at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium after a video he was in went viral.

The backstory:

The video was captured by FOX 7 Austin photojournalist Anthony Geromino on Oct. 17 after the Texas Longhorns were upset by the Florida Gators 27-24.

A fan is seen in the video holding up his phone and his middle finger and directing towards Florida players.

Geronimo posted the video on X and the video has nearly four million views.

What they're saying:

In the weekly Forty Acres Insider, University of Texas at Austin Athletics Director Chris Del Conte issued a response to the viral video saying the fan will no longer be able to attend games at DKR and apologizing to the University of Florida and its football program.

"In closing, I want to address the video circulating on social media showing unacceptable behavior by an individual who had the privilege of field access following Saturday's game. We pride ourselves on sportsmanship and treating our opponents with respect."

"This individual's actions did not reflect those values or meet our standards and will not be tolerated. The matter has been addressed internally, and I want to personally apologize to the University of Florida and its entire football program."

"Having access to our field comes with a responsibility to represent Texas with class and respect. This individual failed to uphold that responsibility and has been permanently banned from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium."