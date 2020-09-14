Volunteer firefighter says he was robbed of his wallet, pocket knife as he slept

A man from Petaluma volunteering on the fire lines in Sonoma County told KTVU that someone stole his fire gear and personal belongings while he slept.

Adam Sawicky was sleeping in his truck in a fenced parking lot off Old Redwood Highway in Windsor on Thursday night when the theft occurred.

His backpack included a fire shelter, his childhood pocket knife, and a custom handmade wallet, which was a groomsman’s gift.

Sawicky said he is part of a volunteer brigade that has supported firefighters working on the Walbridge Fire.

This is not the first theft of its kind.

In August, Cal Fire said a fire ground commander was directing crews in the fire zone when someone got into his car, stole his wallet and drained his bank account. His money was used in several different locations. Authorities called the theft "sickening."

“Frankly, I can’t believe someone would actually have the nerve to break into a firefighter’s vehicle or enter their vehicle to steal something from them when they’re there to protect the community,” Santa Cruz County Sheriff Chief Deputy Chris Clark said at the time.

Three days later, the sheriff arrested a man accused of stealing the wallet and wrote an apology to the firefighter.