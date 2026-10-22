Williamson County deputy arrested for off-duty incident

The Brief A Williamson County deputy was arrested for an off-duty incident The deputy was arrested in connection with an alleged family violence assault He was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation



A Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested for an off-duty incident.

What we know:

The sheriff's office said on Oct. 21, WCSO detectives arrested 47-year-old Phillip Anelli in connection with an alleged family violence assault.

The incident happened while the deputy was off-duty.

What we don't know:

Details about the assault were not released.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Dig deeper:

Anelli was a patrol deputy with the WCSO for six years.

After the arrest, he was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

What they're saying:

"The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office takes allegations of misconduct seriously and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability. These standards apply to all employees, both on and off duty, and the conduct described in these allegations does not reflect the values of this office," said Williamson County Sheriff Matt Lindemann.