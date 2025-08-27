Zilker Cafe at Barton Springs Pool could reopen with new vendor

The Brief Barton Springs Pool could see the return of the Zilker Cafe Only one vendor applied for the spot Council is also looking at reconsidering prohibition on alcohol sales



Barton Springs Pool could have a café in front of it again if the Austin City Council approves a contract with Legacy Hospitality and Entertainment Group.

The item is on Thursday's City Council agenda.

What we know:

Zilker Café has sat empty for nearly a decade. The building is the ticket window for Barton Springs Pool.

Those who have been going to Barton Springs Pool for years remember when it was open.

"You need to put a vendor back in there like it was before," Austin resident Russ Owens said. "Kids used to eat snow cones and hamburgers and things like that and watch the birds, and it was real popular."

Vendor search

This year was the third time the city has solicited vendors.

Earlier this year, more than 400 businesses were notified, including local ones.

"I'm very interested in making sure folks that come and visit Barton Springs and swim in the pool, have their kids play on the playground, are getting to interact with Austin products," Council Member Paige Ellis (District 8) said.

Legacy Hospitality and Entertainment Group, which is not local, was the only vendor that applied.

The potential contract is for five years with up to two five-year extensions.

Council reconsidering prohibition on alcohol sales

In a Tuesday work session, city staff said other potential vendors were concerned about revenue sharing with the city, the seasonal nature of the area, disruptions with major events, and the lack of alcohol sales.

"They also mentioned the prohibition against alcohol sales being a contributing factor in their decision not to participate," James Scarboro, chief procurement officer with financial services, said.

City leaders voted down alcohol sales there in 2021.

Now, some council members are reconsidering alcohol sales. Council Member Chito Vela (District 4) says he would vote in support of it.

"This idea that there's no drinking at Barton Springs, there's plenty of drinking at Barton Springs, let's be honest," he said. "We're going to get a better set of vendors if we allow alcohol sales, we're going to get additional revenue."

"I'm also open to revisiting the alcohol discussion," Council Member Krista Laine (District 6) said.

However, while some at the pool are for concessions, they're not for alcoholic drinks.

"It would be great to have the café back. I'm not in favor of alcohol near water in general. It just seems like a recipe for disaster," Austin resident J.J. Smith said.

It is possible for Thursday's vote to be postponed if Council wants to discuss alcohol sales at Barton Springs.