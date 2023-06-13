Austin weather: Heat Advisory issued as temperatures continue to climb

A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of Central Texas starting this afternoon and lasting through early evening.

The combination of the heat and humidity will force feels like temps to 105 to 110.

This is when your body needs your help to stay cool.

Tons of hazy sunshine is in our future with the storms staying to our north.

The heat will get worse before it gets better as the dome of stability gets stronger as we near the weekend.

