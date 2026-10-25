Austin weather: Mild Sunday clouds give way to midweek showers and isolated flood risks

The Brief Sunday brings cloudier skies and comfortable highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across Central Texas following morning fog. Mid-week tropical moisture will trigger rain chances starting Tuesday, peaking Thursday into Friday with projected totals of a half-inch to an inch. Heavier localized downpours could bring isolated flooding risks to western counties by Thursday as tropical moisture moves into the region.



A slightly cooler, cloudier Sunday is kicking off the week in Central Texas, with rain chances returning to the region starting Tuesday.

Cooler start with mild humidity

Timeline:

Morning temperatures started in the low to mid-60s across the area, including 64 degrees in Austin, Fredericksburg, and Burnet, and 59 degrees in San Marcos and Rockdale. Patchy fog created early visibility concerns in localized areas, particularly around La Grange and Cameron.

Sunday afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s in the Hill Country and the low 80s across the rest of Central Texas, coming down from recent highs in the upper 80s. While still above the seasonal average of 79 degrees, falling dew points will keep conditions comfortable without excessive humidity.

Increased cloud cover will persist through Monday before moisture levels rise mid-week. Hurricane Vance in the Pacific, though expected to break apart before reaching Texas, could direct additional tropical moisture into the state.

Rain chances return Tuesday

Rain chances will enter the forecast Tuesday and peak Thursday into Friday. Most of the region is projected to receive between a half-inch and an inch of rain through the weekend, with heavier downpours and isolated localized flooding risks possible in western counties by Thursday.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s throughout the seven-day forecast.