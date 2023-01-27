Contest Rules - NASCAR @ COTA

Rules and Regulations



Who Can Enter

Employees of NW Communications of Austin, Inc. and its station, FOX 7 Austin, Speedway Motorsports (collectively, "Sponsors"), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, including Impact Marketing & Promotions, and their immediate family and household members are ineligible. The term "immediate family members" includes spouses, parents and stepparents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and stepchildren. The term "household members" refers to people who share the same residence at least three (3) months out of the year. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Sweepstakes Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Only one (1) winner per household and/or immediate family.

Entrants must be legal US residents who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry living within the FOX 7 Austin Designated Market Area (as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc.) and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.



How To Enter

Two (2) winners will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries at or around 10:30 am on March 20, 2023. The winners will be announced on Good Day Austin at or around 8:00 a.m. on March 21, 2023.

Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winners or other Sweepstakes information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the Sweepstakes or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of KTBC’s Sweepstakes records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. Only one (1) entry per email address per day during the Sweepstakes Period. The Sweepstakes begins at 6:00am on March 6, 2023 and will continue until 10:00am on March 20, 2023. (The "Sweepstakes Period"). The Sponsor’s computer is the official time keeping device for this Sweepstakes. An individual, household, and/or immediate family member may win only one (1) time during this Sweepstakes Period



The Prize(s)

The winners (2 winners total) will each receive four (4) Loge Box tickets and parking pass to the Echopark Automotive Grand Prix on 3/26/23 (Sunday Night) Estimate Retail Value for each per prize pack: $2,046 – two thousand forty-six dollars. Prize provided by FOX 7. Tickets awarded may not be swapped or traded for alternate date.

The winners will be announced on Good Day Austin at or around 8:00 a.m. on March 21, 2023. The winners will also be notified by e-mail and/or phone after 8:00 a.m. on March21, 2023. The winner must respond to prize notification within 24 hours, and the winner will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be forfeit the prize, be disqualified, and unable to claim the prize. If the winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification within the timeline given by the Station, and/or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor may select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, if time permits.

Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner. The winner cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

Winners irrevocably waive all claims against the FOX 7 and agree that the FOX 7 will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes, the prizes awarded, personal injury, or wrongful death, a potentially heightened risk of exposure to communicable diseases, viruses, bacteria or illnesses (including, without limitation, COVID-19) and the causes thereof, and sickness arising as a result of participant’s participating in the Sweepstakes and related activities (e.g., travel), wherever, whenever or however the same may occur.

The winner is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.