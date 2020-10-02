Rally held outside Texas Governor's Mansion to protest mask mandate
About 100 protesters gathered together to get Governor Abbott to rethink his recent COVID-19 mandates.
Texas counties limited to one ballot drop-off location, again
Counties in Texas are limited to only having one ballot drop-off location open again.
Judge blocks Abbott's order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locations
Last week Abbott issued a proclamation that his office said will enhance ballot security protocols for the in-person delivery of marked mail ballots for the November 3 election.
Race for U.S. Senator in Texas heats up ahead of early voting
The latest UT and Texas Tribune poll shows U.S. Senator John Cornyn leads democratic challenger MJ Hegar by eight percentage points.
What a trip to the polls in Travis County will look like during a pandemic
Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir wants to ensure voters that November voting will be safe, and comfortable — despite COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19? A guide on how to vote by mail in Texas
How can I submit an application to vote by mail in Texas?
2020 Election: Everything you need to know to vote in Texas
We have put together a guide with everything you need to know to be able to vote in Texas for the 2020 Election.
Texas county sued by progressive groups over lack of polling sites
Bexar County plans to have 284 polling sites on Nov. 3, but the plaintiffs asked a judge to order the county to open at least 311 sites on Election Day.
Texas early voting will start Oct. 13 as scheduled, state Supreme Court rules
The Texas Supreme Court ruled against several Texas Republicans who bid to keep early voting to the traditional two-week period during the pandemic.
Texas Supreme Court blocks Houston plan to offer mail ballots
In the ruling, the justices sidestepped the issue of whether mail-in voting was safer in the pandemic, ruling instead that current Texas law wouldn't allow Harris County to send mass ballot applications.
Texas Supreme Court blocks Harris Co. plan to send mail ballot applications
In the ruling, the justices sidestepped the issue of whether mail-in voting was safer in the pandemic, ruling instead that current Texas law wouldn’t allow Harris County to send mass ballot applications.
FOX 7 Discussion: Some Texas Republicans call for Ken Paxton to resign
Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas share their opinions about the allegations brought against AG Ken Paxton.
Thousands line up for last day of voter registration in Texas
With Election Day just around the corner, last-minute voters lined up to get registered.
FOX 7 Discussion: Voting in Texas for the 2020 election
Grace Chimene, President of the League of Women Voters of Texas, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the requirements to register to vote within the state of Texas.
Ken Paxton won’t resign after accusations of criminal activity
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he is not resigning after allegations surfaced over the weekend.
Final day to register to vote in upcoming election
All applications must be postmarked by October 5 or dropped off at an official voting registration location in order for a person to be eligible to vote on November 3 or before
Drive-thru voter registration held in Downtown Austin
The League of Women Voters of Austin teamed up with the Paramount Theater downtown to get those last-minute voters registered.
Williamson County sees record number of requests for mail-in ballots
Williamson County says it’s business as usual as they receive the highest number of mail-in ballot requests ever.
Group suing Gov. Abbott over decision to close ballot drop off sites
LULAC and the Texas League of Women Voters are the groups suing the state for this decision, saying it's a political ploy to suppress voters.
Groups sue Texas governor to block limits on ballot drops
Civil rights and voter advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block an order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that dramatically reduced the number of drop-off locations for mail ballots.