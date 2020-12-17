10 kilos of cocaine found during traffic stop in Fayette County

article

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office discovered approximately 10 kilos of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1,000,000, during a traffic stop this week. The drugs were reportedly found inside the vehicle's oil pan.

According to FCSO, deputies stopped a Chevy Silverado on Interstate 10 at the 658 mile-marker shortly after 12:30 pm on Tuesday, Dec 15 for a traffic violation. The driver told deputies he was traveling from Mexico to Houston and they became suspicious that the vehicle may be involved in smuggling illegal narcotics.

The driver gave his consent for the vehicle to be searched, according to FCSO. SGT Thumann deployed his canine partner Kolt to conduct an exterior sweep of the vehicle. Kolt alerted the sergeant to the presence of illegal narcotics.

SGT Thumann and Investigator Smith searched the vehicle and discovered approximately 10 kilos of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1,000,000, inside the vehicle's oil pan.

Julio Yanez, 44, of Laredo was arrested for Felony Cocaine Possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.