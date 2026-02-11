Man arrested for alleged mass shooting threat in northwest Austin

The Brief A man was arrested for making a threat in the parking lot of a northwest Austin bar The man reportedly threatened to "shoot up the place" with more than 100 people present



A man faces a terroristic threat charge after reportedly making a threat to "shoot up the place" in the crowded parking lot of a northwest Austin bar.

The backstory:

Court documents show that the incident happened on Feb. 8 at around 4 a.m. at Dorzon International Lounge or D2.0 Bar which is located at 12636 Research Boulevard Service Road southbound.

An Austin Police Department officer responded and was told that a person had been physical with a security guard and was threatening to shoot up the establishment.

The person, later identified as 23-year-old Angel Rodriguez, was also said to be intoxicated, court documents say, and was walking towards a nearby business.

The APD officer found Rodriguez walking towards a car with two security officers behind him.

Rodriguez was reportedly verbally aggressive with the guards, but was detained.

Dig deeper:

One of the guards told police that Rodriguez had been causing a disturbance inside the lounge and was escorted out. Once outside, Rodriguez punched the guard in the face.

Another guard told police that Rodriguez had made repeated threats he was going to "shoot up the place" and yelled the threats in a crowded parking lot where more than 100 people were present.

Rodriguez reportedly grabbed at his waistband, appearing to indicate he may be armed, court documents say.

The documents say that both guards were approached by people at the bar who told them they were scared and believed Rodriguez was going to shoot up the establishment. The location has had a history of prior shootings and incidents and Rodriguez's threats caused people to flee the area.

The guards say Rodriguez was walking between vehicles, which prompted them to follow him for safety reasons.

What's next:

Rodriguez has been charged with two counts, assault on a felony officer and terroristic threat (mass casualty).

Both are felony charges.