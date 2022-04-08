11 people injured following crash on Barton Springs Road, ATCEMS says

Eleven people were injured following a major crash in Austin Friday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said around 8:18 p.m., they received multiple calls about a two-vehicle crash at 1800 Barton Springs Road. Austin police said it was a T-bone collision.

As one vehicle crashed into the other, it was pushed into a food truck in the area. ATCEMS said nine pedestrians were injured.

Two patients are trauma alerts, and seven others were taken to a local hospital with not-life-threatening injuries. Two other people refused to be transported to a local hospital, ATCEMS said.

At this time, police said there were single occupants in each vehicle involved. One driver was taken to the hospital.

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

