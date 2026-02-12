Texas voters to weigh 10 propositions on the ballot in March 2026 Republican Primary

article

The Brief Texas GOP voters will weigh in on 10 non-binding propositions during the March 3 primary to signal party priorities for the 2027 legislative session. The ballot measures cover high-profile issues, including phasing out property taxes, ending Democratic committee chairmanships, and banning "Sharia Law." While these votes won't immediately change state law, the results will be used to shape the official Texas Republican platform at the party's June convention.



As early voting nears for the March 3 Republican primary, Texas GOP voters will not only decide their party’s nominees but also weigh in on 10 non-binding propositions designed to signal the priorities of the GOP ahead of the next legislative session.

What we know:

The Republican Party of Texas released the list of ballot propositions after members of the State Republican Executive Committee approved the measures during a Sept. 6, 2025 meeting on a 59-3 vote, with two abstentions.

Voting information

Early voting begins Feb. 17, 2026 and Primary Election Day is on March 3, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters must be registered by the state deadline to participate in the primary and may choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary, but not both.

GOP propositions on March 2026 ballot

Big picture view:

Although the propositions will not change state law, they are intended to gauge Republican primary voters’ support for key issues and help shape the party’s legislative agenda. The results are expected to influence priorities debated at the Texas GOP convention in June 2026 and guide lawmakers during the 2027 legislative session.

Republican primary voters will be asked to vote "yes" or "no" on each of the following propositions.

Property tax and government spending

Proposition 1: Texas property taxes should be assessed at the purchase price and phased out entirely over the next six years through spending reductions.

Proposition 2: Texas should require any local government budget that raises property taxes to be approved by voters at a November general election.

Health care and vaccination status

Proposition 3: Texas should prohibit denial of healthcare or any medical service based solely on the patient’s vaccination status.

Education and social issues

Proposition 4: Texas should require its public schools to teach that life begins at fertilization.

Proposition 5: Texas should ban gender, sexuality, and reproductive clinics and services in K-12 schools.

Term limits and legislative leadership

Proposition 6: Texas should enact term limits on all elected officials.

Texas water export

Proposition 7: Texas should ban the large-scale export, or sale, of our groundwater and surface water to any single private or public entity.

Immigration

Proposition 8: The Texas Legislature should reduce the burden of illegal immigration on taxpayers by ending public services for illegal immigrants.

Texas Legislature leadership

Proposition 9: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should stop awarding leadership positions, including committee and subcommittee chairmanships and vice chairmanships, to Democrats.

Religion and Law

Proposition 10: Texas should prohibit Sharia Law.

What's next:

Once again, since these measures are non-binding, their outcome won't trigger any instant policy shifts. Rather, they act as a litmus test for the priorities of Republican primary voters.