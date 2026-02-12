Texas voters to weigh 10 propositions on the ballot in March 2026 Republican Primary
AUSTIN, Texas - As early voting nears for the March 3 Republican primary, Texas GOP voters will not only decide their party’s nominees but also weigh in on 10 non-binding propositions designed to signal the priorities of the GOP ahead of the next legislative session.
What we know:
The Republican Party of Texas released the list of ballot propositions after members of the State Republican Executive Committee approved the measures during a Sept. 6, 2025 meeting on a 59-3 vote, with two abstentions.
Voting information
Early voting begins Feb. 17, 2026 and Primary Election Day is on March 3, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters must be registered by the state deadline to participate in the primary and may choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary, but not both.
GOP propositions on March 2026 ballot
Big picture view:
Although the propositions will not change state law, they are intended to gauge Republican primary voters’ support for key issues and help shape the party’s legislative agenda. The results are expected to influence priorities debated at the Texas GOP convention in June 2026 and guide lawmakers during the 2027 legislative session.
Republican primary voters will be asked to vote "yes" or "no" on each of the following propositions.
Property tax and government spending
- Proposition 1: Texas property taxes should be assessed at the purchase price and phased out entirely over the next six years through spending reductions.
- Proposition 2: Texas should require any local government budget that raises property taxes to be approved by voters at a November general election.
Health care and vaccination status
- Proposition 3: Texas should prohibit denial of healthcare or any medical service based solely on the patient’s vaccination status.
Education and social issues
- Proposition 4: Texas should require its public schools to teach that life begins at fertilization.
- Proposition 5: Texas should ban gender, sexuality, and reproductive clinics and services in K-12 schools.
Term limits and legislative leadership
- Proposition 6: Texas should enact term limits on all elected officials.
Texas water export
- Proposition 7: Texas should ban the large-scale export, or sale, of our groundwater and surface water to any single private or public entity.
Immigration
- Proposition 8: The Texas Legislature should reduce the burden of illegal immigration on taxpayers by ending public services for illegal immigrants.
Texas Legislature leadership
- Proposition 9: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should stop awarding leadership positions, including committee and subcommittee chairmanships and vice chairmanships, to Democrats.
Religion and Law
- Proposition 10: Texas should prohibit Sharia Law.
What's next:
Once again, since these measures are non-binding, their outcome won't trigger any instant policy shifts. Rather, they act as a litmus test for the priorities of Republican primary voters.
The Source: Information in this article was provided from a Republican sample ballot for the March 2026 primaries.