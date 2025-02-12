2 found dead after 3rd floor apartment fire extinguished in SW Austin

The Brief Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at apartment complex in SW Austin 2 found dead in an apartment after fire was extinguished on third floor



Officials say two people have been found dead in an apartment on the third floor of an apartment building in Southwest Austin.

What we know:

The Austin Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the third floor of a three-story complex in the 6400 block of Rialto Boulevard.

One person was removed from the apartment by fire crews and taken to a local hospital.

After the fire was extinguished in a garage and the apartment, two people were found dead.

"When firefighters went inside to combat the fire, they discovered two subjects inside the apartment with obvious signs of trauma to the body," Ofc. Jeremy Fisher with APD said.

"It seems like [the fires] are going to be connected. We're not sure how, if they started separately or if it traveled," Fisher said.

Officials say they do not believe there is any threat to the public and this is an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

AFD says the investigation has now been turned over to the Austin Police Department.

The identities of the victims, beyond that they were an adult male and female, are not known at this time.