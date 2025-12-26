Expand / Collapse search

Police looking for woman who used credit cards stolen from Austin hotel room

Published  December 26, 2025 12:33pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
    • Austin police looking for credit card abuse suspect
    • Hotel guest reported their room had been burglarized and several credit cards used
    • Suspect used the cards at multiple Austin retailers

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a woman they say stole a hotel guest's credit cards and used them at multiple Austin-area businesses.

What we know:

On Oct. 24, someone staying at a Hampton Inn for work discovered that their hotel room had been burglarized and several of their credit cards had been used at multiple retailers.

APD says surveillance footage shows a woman using the victim's credit card at the Walmart and Murphy's gas station on E. Ben White Boulevard, a CVS Pharmacy on E. Riverside Drive and other retailers.

The woman is described as white or Hispanic, between 50 and 55 years old with a medium build. She has short curly dark hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark shirt and glasses.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case or the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Det. Joseph Vega at 512-974-8573 or by email.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program online or by calling 512-472-8477.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department

