Police looking for woman who used credit cards stolen from Austin hotel room

The Brief Austin police looking for credit card abuse suspect Hotel guest reported their room had been burglarized and several credit cards used Suspect used the cards at multiple Austin retailers



Austin police are looking for a woman they say stole a hotel guest's credit cards and used them at multiple Austin-area businesses.

What we know:

On Oct. 24, someone staying at a Hampton Inn for work discovered that their hotel room had been burglarized and several of their credit cards had been used at multiple retailers.

APD says surveillance footage shows a woman using the victim's credit card at the Walmart and Murphy's gas station on E. Ben White Boulevard, a CVS Pharmacy on E. Riverside Drive and other retailers.

The woman is described as white or Hispanic, between 50 and 55 years old with a medium build. She has short curly dark hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark shirt and glasses.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case or the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Det. Joseph Vega at 512-974-8573 or by email.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program online or by calling 512-472-8477.