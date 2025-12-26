Police looking for woman who used credit cards stolen from Austin hotel room
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a woman they say stole a hotel guest's credit cards and used them at multiple Austin-area businesses.
What we know:
On Oct. 24, someone staying at a Hampton Inn for work discovered that their hotel room had been burglarized and several of their credit cards had been used at multiple retailers.
APD says surveillance footage shows a woman using the victim's credit card at the Walmart and Murphy's gas station on E. Ben White Boulevard, a CVS Pharmacy on E. Riverside Drive and other retailers.
The woman is described as white or Hispanic, between 50 and 55 years old with a medium build. She has short curly dark hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark shirt and glasses.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case or the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Det. Joseph Vega at 512-974-8573 or by email.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program online or by calling 512-472-8477.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department