2 sentenced to prison for armed robberies in Killeen

Two men were sentenced for their roles in armed robberies in Killeen.

According to court documents, Roosevelt Jones IV, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $12,026 in restitution, and Christopher Teon Fults, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $9,356 in restitution.

From November 2017 - January 2018, Jones and Fultz robbed five area merchants at gun point. Jones was also charged with armed robbery of another merchant in February 2018.

On Sept. 7, 2021, Jones and Fults both pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and both have remained in federal custody since their arrests in October 2019.