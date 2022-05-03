2022 Military Appreciation Month deals and discounts

article

May is designated as National Military Appreciation Month to recognize and honor all U.S. service members.

During the month, Armed Forces Day and Military Spouses Appreciation Day are celebrated, according to Military.com. Military Spouses Appreciation Day is designated as the Friday before Mother’s Day, falling on May 6 this year. Armed Forces Day falls on the third Saturday each year.

The month culminates with the celebration of Memorial Day, which is held annually on the last Monday to honor those who have died in American wars.

Throughout the month, several businesses are offering discounts or deals as a way to honor U.S. military personnel and veterans. Here are some deals available:

AT&T

AT&T is offering deals for military personnel and veterans May 1-31. Lines on unlimited plans start at $27/mo when you get four lines, or a 25% discount on wireless services. Plus, they’re offering $100 in bill credits per line when you switch.

Get more information here.

Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company is veteran-owned and operated. The company provides high-end coffee through one-time purchases or with box subscriptions. They’re offering an exclusive discount for current and former U.S. military.

Get more information here.

Blue Star Museums

Every year, from Armed Forces Day in May through Labor Day, Blue Star Museums offers free admission to museum locations around the country to a currently-serving military member and up to five family members.

Get more information here.

Brakes To Go

During the month of May, Brakes To Go us offering a 10% discount off brake services for those who are currently serving in the military, or have previously served.

Get more information here.

Clarks Shoes

Clarks offers a military discount for active duty, retirees, veterans and spouses during the whole year.

Get more information here.

Jiffy Lube

Jiffy Lube is offering 15% off select services with valid military ID throughout the whole year.

Get more information here.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s offers the US military community a 10% discount every day in-store and online, with no annual limit on eligible full-price purchases.

Get more information here.

This story was reported from Detroit. For consideration for your business’ discount or deal, email ftsdigital@fox.com.