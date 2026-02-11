Texas congressional districts have changed. Here's how to find your new one

article

The Brief A mid-decade shake-up to Texas' congressional maps might have some voters in new districts come the March primaries. Texas redrew its maps after President Donald Trump suggested Republicans could gain five seats in the House of Representatives. Early voting for the March Republican and Democratic primaries begins on Feb. 17.



Congressional redistricting dominated headlines in Texas and nationwide when President Donald Trump called on the Lone Star State's legislature to redraw the maps in a rare mid-decade redrawing of the maps in an effort to gain five additional Republican seats in the House of Representatives.

The redrawn map is still facing legal challenges, but the U.S. Supreme Court in December said Texas could use the map for the 2026 midterm elections while a final decision is still being made.

What congressional district am I in?

The new maps bring major changes to many of Texas' metro areas, like Houston, Austin and Dallas, and many Texans will find themselves in a new district with new representation come November.

Here's how to find your congressional district and voting precinct for the upcoming March primary elections and November general election.

What you can do:

The Texas Secretary of State's website allows you to verify your voter registration status and gives you your precinct for voting on election day and a list of locations for in-person early voting.

The Texas Tribune built a tool that allows users to put in their address and compares the previous district to the user's new district.

District changes in North Texas

The new map makes some big changes in North Texas. It moves Democrat Rep. Marc Veasey’s district from Tarrant to Dallas County, Democrat Rep. Julie Johnson’s district moves from Dallas and Collin County to more conservative sections of East Texas, and Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Dallas seat becomes one of just two majority Black districts in the entire state.

To see the changes, use the slider on the map below:

District changes in Central Texas

In Central Texas, Democrats Greg Casar and Lloyd Doggett find their districts vastly different from the most recent map.

The district currently held by Casar would no longer include Travis County, while the district held by Doggett would no longer include a portion of Williamson County.

To see the changes, use the slider on the map below:

District changes in Houston

In Houston, the new map reshapes four currently Democrat-held districts. The biggest change to the districts would be in the seat currently held by Rep. Al Green. The new map would shift the district from covering southern Harris County and instead move it to the eastern part of the county.

To see the changes, use the slider on the map below:

Texas congressional map controversy

The backstory:

Rumblings over Texas' new map began over the summer, when President Donald Trump first signaled he hoped to pick up five more Republican seats ahead of the 2026 election.

After two special sessions, the first stunted by a Democratic quorum break, the new map was passed. Lawsuits were almost immediately filed by several groups, who lobbed claims of racial bias and disenfranchisement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom soon introduced Proposition 50, a Democratic version of the same strategy used in Texas, which passed on Nov. 4. The state hopes to balance out the effect of Texas' new map in 2026.

What's the deal with Texas' map?

Big picture view:

Congressional maps are required to be redrawn once per decade, according to the U.S. Constitution. Texas' was last redrawn in 2021, and wasn't set to be reshaped until 2031.

Mid-decade redrawing isn't unheard of, but it's highly unusual. The last time Texas used the strategy was in 2003, when Republican Rick Perry, the governor at the time, also wanted to benefit his party's standing in the House. Florida also pulled the move in 2015, slightly helping Democrats.

The GOP currently holds a slim majority in the House of Representatives, which Trump hopes to strengthen by changing the shape of congressional districts in some states, most notably Texas, to make some areas more likely to elect a Republican when they previously leaned to the left.