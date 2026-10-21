2026 election: Midterm longshots play political long game

The Brief Third parties hope to make statement amid voter discontent Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Pat Dixon speaks on his long-term goal for his campaign Third parties could see surge amid the polarized extreme positions that have taken hold of the two main parties



Voter discontent over ballot choices hasn’t slowed early vote turnout.

The surge, however, hasn’t stopped third-party candidates from trying to make statements that go beyond being a spoiler.

There is no straight-line party voting in Texas, so the current early vote tracking estimates are based in part on turnout in areas that traditionally vote either Democratic or Republican.

Libertarian candidate talks long-term goal

What they're saying:

Libertarian Pat Dixon, who's running for governor against Greg Abbott, talked about the long-term goal behind his long-shot bid.

"I think it is important for voters to have choice. So, I don't think we're spoiling anything. We're offering choice, which is what should happen in a democratic process," said Dixon.

In one of the most recent polls, 2% of those who responded said they support Dixon’s bid. Former Libertarian presidential candidate Ron Paul earlier this month gave Dixon his endorsement.

The David vs Goliath political battles are swayed by big dollar donations, and most of that money is going to Democrats or Republicans.

"I understand again, I, I'm not delusional. I know what resources my opponents have. Greg Abbott started with 106 million dollars. It's so much money that Elon Musk when he made a half a million dollar donation to his campaign. It's less than half a percent of what Greg Abbot already had. I know that. But we can build the Libertarian Party so that, going forward, we can offer more choices to voters," said Dixon.

Could third parties see surge in current political landscape?

Big picture view:

A competitive third party could help break up the polarized extreme positions that have taken hold of the two main parties.

Greg Groogan with FOX 26 Houston expects a viable, pragmatic, compromise-driven, centrist third-party would be welcomed, but doubts the two main parties will make it easy for a new unified party to form.

"The duopoly has predictably jimmied the rules to render creation of a viable third party a multi-billion dollar prospect. No one financially capable has stepped forward, not Elon Musk or anybody," said Groogan.

Steven Dial with FOX 4 Dallas agreed with Groogan’s assessment.

"It's interesting that called it a duopoly because that's what it is. It's two powerhouses together and I don't see anyone else breaking in anytime soon," said Dial.

The backstory:

It's tough for an independent candidate to get on the ballot in Texas and tough for alternative parties to get traction in Texas.

Along with the two main parties and the Libertarians, historically there have been about eight other political parties.

In the 1800s there were the Whigs, the Know Nothings, the People's Party, and the Greenbacks. The 1900s saw the rise of the Texas Regulars, the Green Party, and the Socialist and Communist parties. Some alternative parties were splinter groups from the main parties, like the Dixiecrats and Shivercrats in the late 1940s and early 1950s.