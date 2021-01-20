3.5-magnitude earthquake rocks the Los Angeles area

article

A preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday near Los Angeles.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday about a half a mile west of Willowbrook. It was recorded at a depth of about 12 miles.

The quake was felt as far north as Lancaster and as far south as Newport Beach, according to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" map.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

