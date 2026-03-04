Texas primaries: ‘ShamWow Guy’ Vince Offer loses GOP bid for Texas’ 31st congressional district

The Brief Republican candidate Vince Offer (Schlomi), widely known as the "ShamWow Guy", tweeted that he was suing the Texas GOP, alleging the party removed his nickname "Shamwow" from the primary ballot. John Carter wins in District 31 for the Republicans. Justin Early leads in District 31 for the Democrats.



Infomercial pitchman Vince Offer, better known as the "ShamWow Guy," was wiped away in his bid for Texas’ 31st congressional district Tuesday, losing the GOP primary to longtime incumbent Rep. John Carter.

Offer's wowing defeat was coupled with allegations of a sham election after he claimed party officials stripped his nickname from the ballot.

Shamwow guy: ‘Rigged election by these rhinos’

During the GOP primary, Offer injected late-breaking controversy into the race.

On Election Day, Offer tweeted that he was suing the Texas GOP, alleging the party removed his nickname "Shamwow" from the primary ballot to help incumbent Rep. John Carter by limiting voter recognition of his candidacy.

In the post, Offer characterized the move as a "rigged election by these rhinos," escalating tensions in an already spirited contest. Party officials did not immediately respond to the allegation, and there was no public evidence provided alongside the claim.

GOP Nominee

John Carter secured a decisive victory in the GOP primary, emerging as the party’s nominee after a hard-fought campaign. Carter has represented Texas' 31st congressional district since it was established in Jan. 2003.

Democratic Nominee

This creates a tall task for the leading Democratic nominee, Justin Early. He leads the Democratic Primary with 57% of the votes.

The U.S. Army Veteran has been running on issues such as protecting veterans, protecting social security and fair immigration policy. He formerly served as Democratic Precinct Chair for Tarrant County in North Texas.

Race for Texas' 31st Congressional District

Texas' 31st congressional district includes communities across Central Texas such as Round Rock, Pflugerville, Killeen, Temple, Belton, Georgetown, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Lampasas, Llano, San Saba and surrounding areas.