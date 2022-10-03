3 arrested following string of robberies in Austin on the same day

Three people were arrested following a string of robberies all on the same day, the Austin Police Department (APD) said.

Police said on Sept. 28 at 12:51 a.m., officers responded to a call of an Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon in the 6900 block of Shady Cedar Dr.

At the scene, officers spoke to a man who mentioned sitting in his Chevrolet Spark talking with his friend when a vehicle approached. Three men exited the vehicle, confronted the victim, and pointed a firearm at him while demanding money.

The suspects fired shots during the robbery, and men stole the gray Chevrolet Spark, police said. No one was injured.

Later that day, at 2:59 p.m., another Aggravated Robbery occurred on Carson Creek Blvd. The victim was in front of a home when he was approached by a group of men in a small, black, four-door vehicle. Three suspects pointed a firearm and went through the victim's pockets, taking his cell phone and money.

A surveillance camera in the area was able to catch a matching description of the stolen Chevrolet Spark from the first robbery. The Violent Crimes Task Force responded to the site and began checking the neighborhood for the vehicle.

Around 35 minutes after that, another victim called 9-1-1 to report an Aggravated Robbery in the 400 block of S. Pleasant Valley Dr. The victim reported he was selling fruit when he observed a small black Chevrolet vehicle approaching. The suspects exited the vehicle and pointed multiple firearms, and demanded money.

One of the men went through the victim's pockets and stole his legally owned gun. The suspects got back into the vehicle and fled.

A Good Samaritan witnessed the robbery and called 911. The caller provided the last four digits of the license plate on the small black car, which matched the stolen Chevrolet Spark.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., the Violent Crimes Taskforce and members of the Robbery Unit located the Chevrolet Spark near the Carson Creek Blvd neighborhood.

While that vehicle was under surveillance, officers observed four men enter the car wearing all black and wearing ski mask-like coverings over their faces and gloves on their hands. Realizing what was about to occur, and that they were in a stolen vehicle, officers stopped the car, and the men were arrested.

Inside the vehicle, two firearms were found. The suspects were interviewed and indicated they were the robbery suspects from the three robberies.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Christian Duarte-Juarez, 23

The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are forthcoming.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.