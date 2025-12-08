Former Texas Lt. Gov. Bill Ratliff dies at 89

article

The Brief Former Texas Lt. Gov. William "Bill" Ratliff died at his home in Mount Pleasant, Texas, on Monday, according to an obituary. He served as the 40th lieutenant governor of Texas from 2000-2003. Ratliff represented District 1 in the Texas Senate for more than a decade.



Former Texas Lt. Gov. William "Bill" Ratliff died Monday at his home in Mount Pleasant, Texas, according to an obituary. He was 89.

Timeline:

Ratliff served as the 40th lieutenant governor of Texas from 2000-2003. He was elected to be acting lieutenant governor by his fellow Texas Senate members to fill the vacancy left when Rick Perry became governor of Texas upon the election of former President George W. Bush. It was the first time Texas senators exercised their right to elect one of their own as lieutenant governor.

Before ascending to the second-highest office in the state, Ratliff represented District 1 in the Texas Senate for 14 years.

In 2005, he received the John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage award.

Ratliff, who was born in Eldorado, Texas, is survived by his brother, three children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral information:

Ratliff’s funeral will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Mount Pleasant at 2 p.m. Wednesday. He will be buried at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to the Work4College Program at Northeast Texas Community College.