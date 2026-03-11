3 children dead after apartment fire in South Austin

The Brief Austin Fire Department investigating fire at South Austin apartment complex 3 children were found dead Residents in about 30 units have been displaced



The Austin Fire Department is investigating after three children were found dead after an apartment fire in South Austin.

What we know:

The fire happened in the 2500 block of Burleson Road at the Burl North and the Austin Fire Department says it responded at around 12:51 a.m.

Officials say three children were found dead.

Two adults and a pediatric patient were also taken to the hospital. Officials say the three are all in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished after a couple of hours, and it was contained to a single, two-story unit.

AFD says the fire did not spread to neighboring apartments thanks to a fire stop in the attic.

All other residents were evacuated and those in about 30 units have been displaced.

What we don't know:

AFD has not released a cause of the fire but are continuing the investigation.

Austin Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating and APD says this is protocol when the cause of the fire is not known. At this time, APD says it does not believe it's suspicious.