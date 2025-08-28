4 arrested in connection with the deaths of 2 Pflugerville men in 2021
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Four people were arrested in connection with the deaths of two Pflugerville men in 2021, police said.
What happened?
The backstory:
Pflugerville police said the victims, Jerod Crespin, 39, and Elijah Stark, 18, were reported missing and were later found dead in 2021. The victims were found in Tennessee and Williamson County.
After years of investigating, detectives found connections between four men and the two victims. The men were arrested and charged.
- Phillip Jones, 39, was arrested for murder (first-degree felony) and two Tampering/Fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse (second-degree felony) charges.
- Rico Huey, 39, was arrested for Murder (first-degree felony) and two Tampering/Fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse (second-degree felony) charges.
- Michael Leon Randle, 32, was arrested for Tampering/Fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, a (second-degree felony) charge.
- Jacob Stilwell, 28, was arrested for Tampering/Fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, a (second-degree felony) charge.
What they're saying:
"Our Detectives showed care, perseverance and diligence at every step of this investigation," said Stephen Griffith, Interim Police Chief of Pflugerville Police Department. "Our community is safer today with these suspects behind bars after years of dedication from our tireless investigators."
The Source: Information from the Pflugerville Police Department