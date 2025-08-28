4 arrested in connection with the deaths of 2 Pflugerville men in 2021

article

The Brief Four men were arrested in connection with the death of two Pflugerville men The victims were reported missing and found dead in 2021 After years of investigating, detectives found connections between the victims and suspects



Four people were arrested in connection with the deaths of two Pflugerville men in 2021, police said.

What happened?

The backstory:

Pflugerville police said the victims, Jerod Crespin, 39, and Elijah Stark, 18, were reported missing and were later found dead in 2021. The victims were found in Tennessee and Williamson County.

After years of investigating, detectives found connections between four men and the two victims. The men were arrested and charged.

Phillip Jones, 39, was arrested for murder (first-degree felony) and two Tampering/Fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse (second-degree felony) charges.

Rico Huey, 39, was arrested for Murder (first-degree felony) and two Tampering/Fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse (second-degree felony) charges.

Michael Leon Randle, 32, was arrested for Tampering/Fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, a (second-degree felony) charge.

Jacob Stilwell, 28, was arrested for Tampering/Fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, a (second-degree felony) charge.

What they're saying:

"Our Detectives showed care, perseverance and diligence at every step of this investigation," said Stephen Griffith, Interim Police Chief of Pflugerville Police Department. "Our community is safer today with these suspects behind bars after years of dedication from our tireless investigators."