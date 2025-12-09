Person of interest in Sun City double homicide charged with attack at Georgetown Domino's

The Brief Person of interest in Sun City double homicide allegedly involved in attack at Georgetown Domino's Justice Washington is facing three charges connected to the attack He was linked to the double homicide through a car he was using, which belonged to one of the victims



As police were investigating a double homicide at a Sun City home, a person of interest was allegedly involved in an attack at a Georgetown Domino's.

What we know:

Court documents made public on Tuesday detail the attack on Saturday, Dec. 7, just before noon.

Georgetown police say that Justice Washington went to the Domino's at the corner of Scenic Drive and University to pick up a pizza.

Store manager Pablo Rico and another employee were preparing for the lunch rush when Washington came in and ordered a pizza.

"He looked like he was on something, like on something," said Pablo Rico.

However, shortly after leaving the store, Washington turned around and came back in. He told Rico he came back wanting plates. Rico said Washington seemed to freeze up, then attacked them.

"He kind of lifted his shirt up. You see a little metal hook popping out of his pants. And he pulls it out and starts swinging it, so I put my hand out, and he hits me right here. I grab it from him and take it away from him, and he starts grabbing dough trays and swinging at us, throwing at us. We kept telling him, go away, get out of here, go away man, what are you doing? And he kept yelling get out of my way, get out of my way. At some point, we let him do what he wanted to do. He opened the fridge and looked in there, and walked away," said Rico.

Justice Washington

Washington then drove to a parking lot a few blocks away, leaving behind what police described as a tire iron.

Police later found Washington in the Dos Salsas Tex Mex restaurant parking lot less than a mile away from the Domino's. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, then to the Williamson County Jail.

He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Dig deeper:

The vehicle involved in Washington's charges belongs to 76-year-old James William Yost, who was found stabbed to death at his home on Friday night.

First responders also found Yost's 33-year-old housemate, Kenneth Michael Wade Clanton, who had also been stabbed to death.

Their bodies were found after police and fire officials responded to a fire alarm and smoke at a home on Pipe Creek Lane.

The police report released Tuesday did not provide details regarding Yost and Clanton's deaths.

What's next:

Washington is currently in the Williamson County Jail on a collective $650,000 bond for the three charges.