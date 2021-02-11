$500K worth of cocaine seized by K9 unit in Fayette County

article

Wednesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, SGT Randy Thumann and K9 partner Kolt, seized $500,000 worth of cocaine in a traffic stop.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. SGT Thumann stopped a Silver Saturn Vue on Interstate 10 at the 667 mile-marker for a traffic violation.

After speaking to the driver, Denise Martinez (34) of Eagle Pass, TX, SGT Thumann became suspicious that the vehicle was involved in transporting illegal narcotics.

After Martinez gave consent to search the vehicle, SGT Thumann deployed his canine "Kolt" to conduct an exterior sweep of the vehicle. SGT Thumann observed Kolt alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.

SGT Thumann accessed an aftermarket compartment built into the dash of the vehicle and removed 5 bricks of cocaine with a street value of $500,000 Dollars.

Martinez was arrested for Felony Possession of Cocaine and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

