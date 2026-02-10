Dog rescued after video shows animal being abused by owner on Austin balcony

The Brief A dog named Boone was rescued after the animal was seen being abused on a balcony Video showed a man striking a dog with a belt, then forcing the dog into a corner of the balcony using chairs APD says the case remains open and ongoing



***Graphic warning: Video may be disturbing for some viewers***

A dog is under the care of Austin Animal Services after a video went viral showing a man abusing him on a balcony.

What they're saying:

The video captured over the weekend was from a resident at the SEVEN Apartments in downtown. It quickly sparked outrage online.

"We want our furry friends to be in loving, compassionate homes and not have to experience that type of treatment," said Rebekha Montie, program manager for animal protection at Austin Animal Services.

Video showed a man striking a dog with a belt, then forcing the dog into a corner of the balcony using chairs.

One resident who wishes to remain anonymous says the abuse happened more than once.

"Nothing's going to change unless, you know, we have advocates out there in the world who are reporting these types of incidences taking place," said Montie.

The video was posted to Reddit where hundreds of people called for action. Some contacted city council members, and others offered to foster or take custody of the dog.

Austin police responded to the apartment over the weekend. APD's Animal Cruelty Unit reviewed the videos and determined the conduct was consistent with unjustified pain and suffering.

"District attorneys, prosecutors and police actually get more pressure in a lot of instances on animal abuse cases just like this than they get when humans are victims. So you would think that there's going to be some very swift and very definite justice for this individual," said Jermy Rosenthal, criminal defense lawyer, Texas Defense Firm.

Criminal defense attorney Jeremy Rosenthal says animal cruelty and animal abuse are punished in Texas in different ways.

"Cruelty to non-livestock animals is a class a misdemeanor if it's neglect. That's not feeding animals. That's taking care of animals. That's sheltering animals. If you are intentionally being cruel, in those instances, you're looking at possibly a state jail felony that carries between 180 days and two years of jail. Torturing an animal is going to be a third-degree felony, and you're looking there at two to ten years," said Rosenthal.

Austin Animal Services said the dog named Boone is in their care and will remain there until the judge decides where he’ll end up. The animal shelter says he’s been evaluated and is in generally good health.

"Usually, if the dog has been deemed that it can't go back to its owner, it's usually deemed the property of Austin Animal Services. So, it would remain in our care, and then we would figure out the best plan of if it's going to be available for adoption or if it would go to one of our rescue partners. What would be best for that animal moving forward," said Montie.

Austin Animal Services is urging anyone in doubt to call 311 if you would like to report something suspicious, or contact police if an animal is in immediate danger.

"A lot of times when it comes to animal abuse cases, even though you may be a first-time offender, you better believe you're going to get every inch of that punishment because police and prosecutors have zero tolerance for people who abuse or injure animals," said Rosenthal.

APD has not shared any information about the suspect in the case.

APD says the case remains open and ongoing.