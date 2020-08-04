Abbott: Texas has enough PPE to support school districts across state at no cost

Texas Governor Greg Abbott provided a briefing on personal protective equipment in Texas.

The governor delivered his remarks from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Warehouse in San Antonio and was joined by TDEM Chief Nim Kidd.

At the briefing, Gov. Abbott said that there are two upcoming events that are expected to put a strain on the PPE supply in the state: the opening of schools and flu season. He stressed that despite those events there is an abundant supply of PPE to meet the needs of the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor added that schools have been supplied with PPE for the school year.

On the subject of schools, Abbott says every school district has the option to choose when they want to start classes and open schools as he believes those on the local know what works best for them.

Governor Abbott also activated the Texas National Guard to be prepared to assist with response efforts for COVID-19. The governor says the preparative measure will ensure that the Texas National Guard can assist in various forms throughout the state when needed.

Healthcare workers and first responders who are members of the Texas National Guard are excluded from this activation so that they can continue serving the people of Texas in their respective fields.

