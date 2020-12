article

The Austin Fire Department says it is helping Texas Gas Service on a gas line that was struck by a construction crew.

The crews are working in the 4100 block of Shoal Creek Boulevard in North Austin on a 2-inch gas line.

AFD says two homes have been evacuated.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

