Major crash on I-35 involving two semi-trucks

A major crash is affecting commuters coming from Hays County and South Austin on I-35.

The backstory:

The Austin Police Department says it is investigating the crash on I-35 just before Slaughter Lane.

The crash involved two semi-trucks and happened at around 4:30 a.m.

All northbound lanes remain shut down as of 9:37 a.m. (CT) in the 9900 block of south I-35. APD says the lanes will remain closed for hazard clean up and are not expected to reopen until between 11 a.m. and noon.

Traffic is being diverted from the main lanes to the service road at Onion Creek Parkway, which is Exit 226.

Officials say to plan for heavy delays and avoid the area if possible.