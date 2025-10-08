Airports feeling strain of government shutdown with air traffic controller shortage

The Brief The government shutdown is entering its second week Now, airports nationwide are feeling the effects Congressman Lloyd Doggett speaks on the shortages at the Austin airport



As the government shutdown enters its second week, airports are feeling the ripple effects.

Airports were already strained by the nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers, and the existing issues have now been exacerbated because of it.

Air traffic controller shortage in Austin

What they're saying:

"Austin is among the worst in the country in terms of our shortage," said U.S. Congressman Lloyd Doggett.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has fewer than half of its positions filled by the workers who guide pilots during takeoffs and landings.

In January, ABIA's target number of controllers was 60, and they had 31. U.S. Congressman Lloyd Doggett said that number is now even lower.

"We have a severe air traffic controller safety issue at the Austin Airport that pre-existed this government shutdown, with only 27 of the 60 air traffic controllers that we need to assure safety at our airport," said U.S. Congressman Doggett.

Air traffic controllers are still showing up at ABIA for now, but other airports are seeing a dip in attendance, causing delays and cancellations.

"I think what will happen is that we will see more delays moving in and out of airports, particularly ground stops, which are incredibly inconvenient and frustrating," said Doggett.

Dig deeper:

California Governor Gavin Newsom posted on X that the Burbank Airport had zero controllers on Monday, Oct. 6. Then, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said airports are seeing a slight uptick in sick calls, with staffing down as much as 50% in certain facilities.

"The air traffic controllers have received their last paycheck," said Doggett. "The next one's due next week, and that paycheck will not be forthcoming if the government is not up and running."

October is a busy time of year for ABIA, with more than 35,000 travelers expected daily for the ACL Festival.

"F1 is here on October 19, and many private jets are coming in from all over the world for the race; that's an additional burden on the airport as well as the football games and ACL now," said Doggett. "We need everyone there at their best."

What's next:

The next payday for air traffic controllers is Tuesday. Unless the government opens before then, controllers will only be paid for time worked before the shutdown.