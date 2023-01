The Austin Police Department is responding to a SWAT call in South Austin.

APD reported the call for a barricaded subject in the 2000 block of Bitter Creek Drive, near E. William Cannon Drive and Bluff Springs Road, just before 12:30 p.m.

Police say due to the ongoing threat, nearby homes are being evacuated and residents are asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.