APD looking for 27-year-old woman missing since March

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for over a week and a half.

27-year-old Kaili Masters was last seen on March 26 in the 7800 block of N. Lamar Boulevard. APD says she has medical conditions that "cause concern for her wellbeing."

She has been known to frequent the area around Rundberg Lane in North Austin.

She is described as a white female, 5'4" and 110 lbs with brown eyes. APD says she frequently changes her hair color and sometimes wears wigs.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

This may not be the first time Masters has gone missing in Austin. In 2016, a 21-year-old Kaili Masters was reported missing and later found by APD.

