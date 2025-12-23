Texas pursuit ends with discovery of meth, ghost guns

article

The Brief A Bexar County chase ended with a crash, an arrest, and a major drug and weapons seizure. Deputies say they found 2.5 pounds of meth and 17 guns, including stolen and ghost guns. The suspect faces multiple felony charges and was released on $68,000 bond.



A man is facing felony charges after allegedly leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit in Bexar County.

The officials say the incident ended with the finding of over two pounds of meth and nearly 20 guns.

Bexar County pursuit

Mikal Mireles, 29, was arrested on Dec. 12 after the Bexar County pursuit.

The sheriff's office says a traffic staff was attempted on Mireles during an ongoing narcotics investigation, in which they were searching a home in the 5600 block of Butch Canyon.

They attempted the stop on Mireles near U.S. Highway 90 and Hunt Lane, at which point he allegedly refused to stop and began the pursuit. The chase ended when Mireles hit another vehicle at the intersection of S.H. 151 and Hunt Lane, the sheriff's office said.

Mireles was detained after a short attempt to flee on foot, the sheriff's office said, and his car was searched. According to the authorities, half a pound of meth was found in the car.

Search warrant finds guns, drugs

Deputies then got a warrant to search Mireles' home, where they say more contraband was discovered.

They found another 32 ounces of meth at the home, they said in their release, bringing the total to two and a half pounds.

Along with the drugs, a total of 17 guns were reportedly discovered. These included four stolen guns and an unspecified number of ghost guns.

Along with the guns and drugs, the sheriff's office said Glock pistol switches, a rifle suppressor, digital scales and drug packaging materials were found.

Felony charges

Mireles was taken to the Bexar County Jail and charged with evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 200 grams.

He later received additional charges for prohibited weapons and tampering with identification numbers.

According to the Bexar County magistrate's office, Mireles has been released on bonds totaling $68,000.