Austin ISD approves 'turnaround plan' for 3 failing schools

The Brief Austin ISD approved a turnaround plan for three failing schools at risk of state takeover The board also approved a $1.58 billion budget, but there will still be a $47 million deficit



The Austin ISD Board of Trustees approved a turnaround plan for three failing schools that are at risk of state takeover.

They also passed a budget that included a deficit of millions of dollars.

AISD's turnaround plan

The backstory:

AISD approved plans for Burnet, Webb, and Dobie Middle Schools, which had failed state accountability grades since 2019.

Trustees voted for a "district-managed restart" plan, which includes adding staff and leadership.

"It is aligned with the request that we keep these campuses open, that we believe in these campuses and support them and operate them as a district campus," Jacob Reach, governmental relations and board services with AISD, said.

Goals for the plan say that for the next two school years, campuses should score a C or better. Meeting STAAR standards for special education should increase by 10 percent. Every student with interventions should have progress plans.

If there isn't improvement by the middle of 2026, they may work with an outside partner to run the schools.

One teacher says restructuring has been hard at her school.

"I want to know if this process is intended to take these students' scores away from AISD because I care about my school, I care about my community and I care about what will happen in the future," she said.

"It's really important that the entire community, all of Austin, every taxpayer, every student, every staff person understands how critically important it is to get, to implement the restart, be successful, support our schools," Matias Segura, superintendent of AISD, said.

The Board of Trustees also approved a $1.58 billion budget, with more than $715 million going towards recapture to be redistributed across the state. The district estimates getting $36 million in state funding, but there is still a $47 million deficit.

This comes as the district continues discussions about school consolidations.

"We desperately tried to reduce costs that are further away from the classroom. When most of your dollars are in the classroom by way of staff and support and in our schools, it's hard to get those numbers down without going there," Segura said.