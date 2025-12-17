Texas gets restraining order against TV maker after software lawsuit

article

The Brief A judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking Hisense from collecting or sharing Texans’ TV data. The order follows AG Ken Paxton’s lawsuit accusing the company of using ACR tech to spy on consumers. Hisense has declined to comment, and the case continues as Texas also sues four other TV makers.



A temporary restraining order has been put in place against Hisense after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit claiming the company spied on Americans.

The company has been ordered not to collect or share data as the case progresses.

Hisense restraining order

What we know:

Paxton announced Wednesday that the TRO had been secured against Hisense after the AG's lawsuit was filed earlier this week.

The order prevents Hisense from (1) collecting and (2) using, selling, sharing, disclosing, or transferring ACR data about Texans as the case continues through the courts, Paxton said.

What they're saying:

"The days of Chinese tech companies spying on Americans’ televisions are over," said Attorney General Paxton. "This TRO is a major victory for privacy rights and the movement to stop Big Tech companies from secretly watching Texans. Let this be a notice to every other company wanting to steal Americans’ data illegally that there will be consequence for their unlawful and unethical activity."

Hisense responded to a FOX Local request for a statement on the suit earlier this week, saying corporate policy is to refrain from commenting on pending legal matters.

Featured article

Paxton sues TV makers

The backstory:

Paxton is concerned over Automated Content Recognition technology, which recognizes the sights and sounds on some TV sets for content optimization.

The attorney general referred to ACR as "an uninvited, invisible digital invader," saying it sends your data back to the company without your consent.

Paxton sued Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense and TCL Technology Group Corporation ("TCL") over the tech. The last two are based in China, prompting Paxton's national privacy fears.

What is ACR technology?

In the most basic terms, ACR technology sees and hears what you're watching so it can get an idea of your taste in content, and then recommend things you might like based on what you've seen.

This technology is typically opt-in, meaning you have to agree to let your TV use it. If your TV doesn't ask your permission, the feature can still be turned off in the user settings.