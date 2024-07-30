Man arrested after attempting to light apartment on fire

A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to light an apartment on fire in South Austin.

The Austin Police Department says they responded to a 9-1-1 call on July 26 at around 3:56 p.m. concerning a man, identified as 28-year-old Carlos Humberto Herrera-Anariba, at an apartment in the 1700 block of Burton Drive.

Officers arrived and noted a burnt smell in the apartment and saw the presence of singed paper. They spoke to witnesses who confirmed a report of a man intentionally lighting a fire inside the apartment.

Police detained Herrera-Anariba and notified the Austin Fire Department Arson Division.

AFD investigators responded and identified a growing burning smell in the apartment. They began removing sections of damaged drywall and found charred toilet paper inside the wall.

The physical evidence and statments led to the arrest of Herrera-Anariba for arson of habitation. No injuries were reported.

Herrera-Anariba's bond has been set at $15,000.

The building sustained about $500 in damage.