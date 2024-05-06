Austin opioid overdose outbreak: 5 arrested for possession of fentanyl-laced drugs
AUSTIN, Texas - Five people have been arrested in connection with a recent outbreak of opioid overdoses and deaths in Austin.
The Austin Police Department say the five were arrested for either possession or delivery of crack cocaine, which also tested positive for fentanyl.
The arrests follow an investigation into the source of narcotics related to the recent overdoses.
EMS responded to over 70 opioid overdose related calls in the span of a week. At least eight people have died, according to the medical examiner.
READ MORE
- Suspect in Austin opioid overdose outbreak arrested: affidavit
- Opioid overdose outbreak in Austin kills 8 people: ATCEMS
- Austin opioid overdose outbreak: Nearly 80 overdoses since Monday
Gary Lewis (Austin Police Department)
Those arrested are:
- Gary Lewis, 50 - second degree felony possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)
- Denise Horton, 47 - second degree felony possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)
- Kanady Rimijo, 32 - first degree felony delivery of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams
- Marcellus Barron, 30 - second degree felony delivery of a controlled substance between one and four grams
- Ronnie Mims, 45 - third degree felony possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams
Rimijo was also found with baggies of fentanyl-laced marijuana during a drug arrest in North Austin, according to court paperwork.
Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.